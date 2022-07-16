The Carnegie Presents: RENT

Playing July 16 – August 26, 2022

Set at the end of the 1990s in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop culture phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Featuring favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “Out Tonight,” and “La Vie Boheme,” RENT is sure to have you singing along from your seat.

Content Advisory: Production includes sexual content, adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com