The Carnegie Presents: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

Playing January 28 – February 12, 2023

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers. In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is lovingly adapted for the stage, with each unforgettable scene, song and dance accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade of popular songs like “Good Mornin,” “Moses Supposes,” and “Broadway Melody” make SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Content Advisory: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com