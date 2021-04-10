The Carnegie presents A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers

Playing April 10-25, 2021

In a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration, The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow the students of NKU’s School of the Arts Theatre + Dance Program to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the 20-21 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script as the closing show in its 20-21 theatre season and kick-off the 20 th anniversary of the YES Festival, NKU’s new-play festival, the oldest collegiate new-play festival in the country.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, April 10, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 11, 3:00pm

Friday, April 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 17, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 18, 3:00pm

Friday, April 23, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 24, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 5, 3:00pm

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 12.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com