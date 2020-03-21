The Carnegie presents End of the Rainbow

Playing March 21 – April 5, 2020

The year is 1968 and Judy Garland is set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, the suicide attempts, and the addictions are all behind her. At forty-six and with new flame Mickey Deans at her side, she seems determined to carry it off and recapture her magic. But lasting happiness always eludes some people, and there was never any answer to the question with which Judy ended every show: “If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why, oh why, can’t I?”

END OF THE RAINBOW is a savagely funny drama featuring a glorious ensemble of Judy Garland hits such as “Get Happy,” “The Man that Got Away,” and, of course, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Tickets: $25.00-$32.00 per person

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com