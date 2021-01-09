The Carnegie presents Fiddler on the Roof

Playing January 9 – 24, 2021

Old traditions and young love collide in this joyous and timely celebration of life. Tevye’s daughters’ unexpected choice of husbands opens his heart to new possibilities, as his close-knit community also feels the winds of change blowing through their tiny village.

Featuring an iconic score including “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is an enchanting tale sure to delight the whole family.

Ten Performances:

Saturday, January 9, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 10, 3:00pm

Friday, January 15, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 16, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 17, 3:00pm

Friday, January 22, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 23, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 24, 3:00pm

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com