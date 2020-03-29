The Carnegie presents George Remus: Bootlegging & Broadway

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Carnegie presents George Remus: Bootlegging & Broadway

A German immigrant who lived in Cincinnati, George Remus is the most famous bootlegger of them all! Experience his legendary rise and fall in a dramatic staged reading at The Carnegie. Before the show, enjoy guided tastings of a variety of bourbon & whiskey brands.  

Tickets are $15 for the show only or $35 for the tasting and the show.

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
