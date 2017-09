The Carnegie presents Giants in the Sky

Friends and family, join us for some “giant” fun. Come see our Carnegie Student All-Stars perform the musical, Giants in the Sky, a Beat by Beat Press production. But the fun doesn’t stop there, we’ll have miniature making, star designing, cloud sculpting, bubbles on the lawn, cookie decorating and more. Enjoy being a giant for the day!

Tickets $16 Activities and Show, $10 Show Only

For more information visit thecarnegie.com