The Carnegie presents I've Got Rhythm

Some of the greatest songs in American music will provide the soundtrack to I GOT RHYTHM, playing Friday through Sundays between May 21—May 30, 2021 at the new Covington Plaza (144 Madison

Ave, Covington KY 41011). Featuring music from the likes of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin

and George Gershwin among others, the high-energy, family-friendly production is appropriate for all

ages and lovers of dance alike

There will be 10 performances total- May 21-23, 28-30 with 5 shows each weekend- Friday night at

7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm, and 7pm. Tickets to I GOT RHYTHM range from $15-$25 per person and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday–Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Run time for the show is 75 minutes with no intermission.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com