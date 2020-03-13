The Carnegie presents Jessie Dunahoo & Open Source 2.1 Exhibit

A survey of work by Jessie Dunahoo (1932-2017) will be installed in the ground floor Ohio Financial Services Gallery. In the upper galleries, Open Source 2.1 will include four projects in the second series of evolving exhibitions driven by curators and artists.

Jessie Dunahoo was raised on a farm in rural Kentucky during a period when support for people considered to have a disability was even more limited than what it is today. Deaf since birth, Dunahoo also lost his vision as a young man. Using dirt, brush, and other found debris, Dunahoo created various earth sculptures and paths on the land immediately surrounding his family home. Dunahoo also used various fences and trees to hang intersecting lines, ropes, and wires that could be grasped and threaded, creating a 3D map he used to navigate outdoor space, a practice he maintained throughout his life. Attendees will have the opportunity to view his work from March 13 - May 9, 2020. This project is organized with Institute 193, Lexington, Kentucky.

Open Source 2.1 is a continuation of last year's experimental rotating gallery installations. The Installation Gallery will hold Yama Lab with Artist-in-Residence: phrie. The Duveneck Gallery will have Call and Response: a collection in dialogue by Linda and George Jurz Collection. Gestures of Slowness curated by Sso-Rha Kang will be in the Reiveschl. The Hutson Gallery will host Stephen Irwin: Miss Everyone I Ever Loved curated by Benjamin Tischer of New Discretions. Guests will have the chance to view Open Source 2.1 from March 13 - July 4, 2020.

Attendees can view the installations during The Carnegie's Gallery hours Wednesday-Saturday, Noon-5pm.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com