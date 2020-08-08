The Carnegie presents Little Shop of Horrors

Playing August 8-23, 2020

A Broadway and Hollywood smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over thirty years. Seymour is a down-on-his-luck floral assistant living on Skid Row and pining for the love of his co-worker, Audrey. But his fortunes change when he meets a fast-talking plant who promises him wealth, fame, and the love of his dream girl to boot. There’s just one problem. In exchange for his wildest dreams coming true, Seymour must follow the plant down a murderous path to world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you’ll be hopping and bopping to hits like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Skid Row,” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, August 8, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 9, 3:00pm

Friday, August 14, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 15, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 16, 3:00pm

Friday, August 21, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 22, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 23, 3:00pm

Content Advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com