The Carnegie presents Million Dollar Quartet

Playing November 7-22, 2020

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage. Hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Eight Performances:

Saturday, November 7, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 8, 3:00pm

Friday, November 13, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 14, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 15, 3:00pm

Friday, November 20, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 21, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 22, 3:00pm

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 12.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com