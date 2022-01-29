The Carnegie presents The Sound of Music

THE SOUND OF MUSIC | Playing January 29-February 13, 2022

Performances at The Carnegie Theatre (1028 Scott Blvd, Covington KY 41011)

Music by Richard Rodgers | Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse | Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is one of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring an iconic score including “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen going on Seventeen,” and “Climb Every Mountain,” this family-friendly favorite shares a meaningful story for all ages.

Ten Performances:

Saturday, January 29, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 30, 3 pm

Friday, February 4, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 5, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 6, 3 pm

Friday, February 11, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 12, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 13, 3 pm

Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 for students and $15 for children.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com