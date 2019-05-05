The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra "Cinco de Mayo"
Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra
The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra "Cinco de Mayo"
Featuring Trumpet Soloist Greg Wing
Featured Works:
Bernardo Bautista Monterde, Arr. by Charles Koff - La Virgin de la Macarena
Michael Giacchino - "Remember Me" from "Coco" for string orchestra
Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring” from the “Four Seasons”
Arturo Marquez - Danzon no. 2
Zequinha de Abreu - Tico-Tico
CRSO Ticket Prices
Adult Individual Concert Ticket - $20
Children (17 and under) Individual Concert Ticket - Free
MSU Students Free With I.D.
Student with ID (at door) - $5
Adult Season Ticket - $40
Children (17 and under) Season Ticket - Free
For more information call (606) 780-4342 or visit thecrso.com