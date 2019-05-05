× Expand The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra

The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra "Cinco de Mayo"

Featuring Trumpet Soloist Greg Wing

Featured Works:

Bernardo Bautista Monterde, Arr. by Charles Koff - La Virgin de la Macarena

Michael Giacchino - "Remember Me" from "Coco" for string orchestra

Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring” from the “Four Seasons”

Arturo Marquez - Danzon no. 2

Zequinha de Abreu - Tico-Tico

CRSO Ticket Prices

Adult Individual Concert Ticket - $20

Children (17 and under) Individual Concert Ticket - Free

MSU Students Free With I.D.

Student with ID (at door) - $5

Adult Season Ticket - $40

Children (17 and under) Season Ticket - Free

For more information call (606) 780-4342 or visit thecrso.com