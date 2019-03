× Expand The CRSO The Cave Run Symphony Orchestra

"Russian Masterworks"

Featuring Piano Soloist Tania Sempertegui

Featured Works:

Mikhail Glinka - Russlan and Ludmilla Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467, Movement 1

Jerry Bock, arr. Hearshen - Symphonic Dances from “Fiddler on the Roof”

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 2 "Little Russian", Movements 3 and 4

CRSO Ticket Prices

Adult Individual Concert Ticket - $20

Children (17 and under) Individual Concert Ticket - Free

MSU Students Free With I.D.

Student with ID (at door) - $5

Adult Season Ticket - $40

Children (17 and under) Season Ticket - Free

For more information call (606) 780-4342 or visit thecrso.com