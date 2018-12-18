The Celtic Angels at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Celtic Angels is an exhilarating show which brings Ireland’s most beautifully talented singers, musicians and dancers to perform an extravagant array of contemporary and traditional Irish music and song. Celtics Angels showcases Ireland’s finest female vocalists accompanied by our most excellent female musicians that will astonish audiences with their collection of internationally infused Irish melodies. This show Celtic Angels will bring you on a voyage where you will transcend and be captivated by beautiful arrangements, melodies and rhythmic patterns.

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com