The Cemetery Road Murders with Author Wes Swietek

Thursday, July 22

6:00 p.m.

The Capitol

In the summer of 1948, Dr. Charles Martin and his wife, Martha, are brutally murdered in their stately mansion on Cemetery Road. In the days that follow, the confessed killer opens the door to a possible accomplice, a mysterious love triangle, and revenge for unrequited love…or was it?

The Cemetery Road Murders brings new life to crimes now seven decades removed, reminding us of Bowling Green’s sordid past and a lonely house on the outskirts of town.

WES SWIETEK is an award-winning journalist who has served as editor of newspapers in Illinois, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. A Chicago native, he is currently the managing editor of the Daily News in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he lives with his wife and two children. This is his first book.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org