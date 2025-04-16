The Cher Show at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!
For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance