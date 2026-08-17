× Expand Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 5 The Children's Nutcracker

The Children's Nutcracker at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Presented by The Children’s Center for Dance Education

The Children’s Nutcracker is a festive holiday tradition brought to life by the talented young dancers of the Children’s Center for Dance Education in Evansville and features local performers. This charming production captures the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet through enchanting choreography, colorful costumes, and a heartwarming story perfect for all ages. The Children’s Nutcracker is a delightful celebration of the season that inspires wonder, imagination, and holiday cheer.

Tickets: $20 (main floor front)/$15 (main floor rear & balcony), all students & children $10

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com