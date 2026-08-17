The Children's Nutcracker at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 5
The Children's Nutcracker
The Children's Nutcracker at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Presented by The Children’s Center for Dance Education
The Children’s Nutcracker is a festive holiday tradition brought to life by the talented young dancers of the Children’s Center for Dance Education in Evansville and features local performers. This charming production captures the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet through enchanting choreography, colorful costumes, and a heartwarming story perfect for all ages. The Children’s Nutcracker is a delightful celebration of the season that inspires wonder, imagination, and holiday cheer.
Tickets: $20 (main floor front)/$15 (main floor rear & balcony), all students & children $10
For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com