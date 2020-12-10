The Christmas Book at Market House Theatre

The Christmas Book, a family Christmas show, will be presented at Market House Theatre as part of the 57th Season Family Series. Directed by Michael Cochran, The Christmas Book begins when an unexpected snowstorm brings the arrival of a mysterious, yet kind stranger to a family’s farm. The discovery of an unusual book begins a series of miraculous events that affect each family member. The theatre has enacted COVID-19 safety procedures and masks must always be worn. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 2 and are $8 for children and $14 for adults.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

