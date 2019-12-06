The Christmas Story

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree fro Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace., Scott Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoded pin; Ralphie’s father winning a leg lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org