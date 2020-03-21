The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
