The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Collingsworth Family at the Carson Center - 2020-03-21 19:00:00