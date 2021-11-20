The Collingsworth Family for “A True Family Christmas Tour” at Campbellsville University

The Collingsworth Family for “A True Family Christmas Tour”

Campbellsville University is bringing back The Collingsworth Family for “A True Family Christmas Tour” concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Avenue, Campbellsville, Ky. The group, a Southern gospel inspirational family, has played all over the United States as well as nationally, into their 33rd year of ministry. They performed in 2019 for a Christmas show at Campbellsville University. The Collingsworth Family originated with Phil and Kim Collingsworth who had traveled for multiple years and took part in public ministry performances at church camps and revival campaigns. The Collingsworth Family is a full-time ministry that has grown from the original two members, Phil and Kim, to now include their four children: Brooklyn, Olivia, Courtney and Philip. The entire family sings together, the two oldest daughters play violin, and the mother, Kim, is well-known for her mastery of the piano. The ministry began in August 1986 at a church camp in Petersburg, Mich., and has grown to travel nationally and internationally. By 2000, Phil and Kim had transitioned into an all-concert ministry with their four children performing with them.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu