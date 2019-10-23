The Colonel of Comics: Zombies, Anti-Heroes, and the Art of Tony Moore at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Don’t miss out on another unique KTW program with a world recognized comic artist and a U of L English professor.

On October 23, celebrated comic artist Tony Moore, a Cynthiana native and original illustrator of The Walking Dead, will be on stage. Hear how he spent his formative years on his grandfather’s tobacco farm dreaming of little else than becoming a comic book artist as he talks with U of L Professor of English Joe Turner. Joe teaches a course on comics where he gets to share his love for the medium. Turner is convinced that comics is one of the few remaining media in which innovation remains truly possible.

Moore also co-created The Exterminators and Fear Agent and has since lent his hand to bombastic runs on Marvel’s Ghost Rider, Punisher, Venom, Deadpool, and more.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Reception – 5:30

Program – 6:30

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org