The Color Purple at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times).
With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.
Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.”
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com