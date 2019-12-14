The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars! at Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center

$25.00

This holiday season join us at Baker Hunt for a performance by The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars! This Christmas Concert is the perfect event to get you in the holiday spirit and will be fun for all ages.

About Baker Hunt

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people in the community through art education and cultural enrichment. A legacy of Margaretta Baker Hunt, Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students school age to adult through art classes and workshops each year.

For more information call 859-431-0020 or visit bakerhunt.org