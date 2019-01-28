The Conservative Case Against Capital Punishment

Hannah Cox, the National Manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, will be the main speaker during a QEP Forum at Campbellsville University on Monday, January 28th at 6:00PM

Ms. Cox will be discussing the conservative case against capital punishment.

Since 1973, more than 160 people have been freed from death rows in America due to their wrongful convictions, including one person sentenced to death in Kentucky.

Cox will also share why the death penalty violates the conservative principles of limited government and fiscal responsibility.

The forum will take place from 6:00-7:30PM on Monday, January 28th in the Badgett Academic Support Center Banquet Hall, located at 110 University Drive in Campbellsville.

For more information contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu