The Consummate Craftsman at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

The Consummate Craftsman, an invitational exhibition featuring twenty-four of the region’s leading artists working in three-dimensional media will open at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Tuesday, August 10.

Sponsored by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, the exhibition featuring furniture, stained glass, large scale wall hangings, bronze wood and stone sculpture, blown glass and monumental ceramics will continue through October 24.

To enhance the community's museum experience, in addition to touring the galleries in person, a virtual tour of the exhibition of more than 75 objects will be presented online beginning Monday, August 16 and can be accessed at the museum's new website, omfa.us.

Highlights include Postmodern designed furniture and wood sculpture by noted Smiths Grove, Kentucky craftsperson Mark Whitley. Featured are a music cabinet, occasional table and abstract sculpture. His work is represented in numerous private and corporate collections throughout the country.

Kentucky's famed weaver, Arturo Sandoval, who works in nonconventional media is represented by eight large scale wall hangings rendered in mixed media including mylar and 35 mm film. Sandoval, a member of the art faculty of the University of Kentucky has work in the Permanent Collection of major American museums including the Museum of Modern Art, NY, NY as well as the OMFA.

Architectural artist, Guy Kemper of Versailles, KY, is represented by four major works of stained and laminated glass panels and four painted and mixed media constructions are featured by Murray's Paul Sasso.

Ohio ceramicist, Patrick Daugherty is represented in the exhibition by a very large clay urn and bowl decorated with intricate designs. Three large ceramic vessels by Bardstown artist Matthew Gaddie, of Meadows Pottery, are included in the exhibition. Gaddie’s work is also featured in the art collection of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Unique kinetic constructions containing figurative forms such as mermaids, jellyfish, clams, butterflies and the “Man in the Moon'' are the work of central Kentucky folk artist Steve Armstrong. Marie-Elena Ottman, University of Louisville art faculty member, presents a monumental glass sculpture depicting plant forms.

Kentucky's celebrated basket weaver Jennifer Heller-Zurich exhibits six nontraditional fiber vessels and the well-known Louisville sculptor Craig Kaviar is represented by a large cast iron and copper ottoman. Jack and Linda Fifield of McKee, KY offer an extensive number of intricately beaded and turned wooden vessels.

A special feature of the exhibition is twelve sculptural objects from the museum's large collection of the works of Kentucky artist/educator Bob Lockhart, founding Director of the Bellarmine University Art Department in Louisville. Showcased are examples in a wide variety of media including, wood, bronze, clay and stone. The collection of more than 60 works, acquired over the last four decades, represents a mini-retrospective of the Louisville artist's prolific career.

Works by Owensboroans featured in the exhibition include limestone sculpture by Bill Kolok, retired professor of Art, Kentucky Wesleyan College and ceramicist Thomas Porter. A dozen examples of blown glass objects are by Owensboro native Brook Forrest White. White’s public installations in Owensboro include a monumental outdoor triptych in the collection of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and a major wall installation commissioned for the lobby of the Owensboro Conventions Center.

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5:00 p.m. and weekends 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are encouraged of $3.00 for adults for $2.00 for children.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.