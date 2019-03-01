The Corpse Washer at Actors Theatre

March 1 – April 7, 2019

in the Bingham Theatre

In an Iraq beset by decades of war and occupation, Jawad faces a difficult choice. Must he follow in his father’s footsteps washing the bodies of the dead—an honored Muslim tradition—or can he pursue his dreams of being an artist? Adapted from Iraqi writer Sinan Antoon’s award-winning novel, The Corpse Washer is a haunting portrait of a young man coming of age and a society’s fight for survival, in a country where life and death are inextricably intertwined.

Audience advisory: Contains strong language and discussion of war violence.

Age recommendation: 16+

