The Creation of a County: The Formation of McCracken County

This presentation will take you through the beginnings of what became Kentucky’s 78th county, McCracken.Roy Hensel will discuss the origin of the name and highlight the daring pioneers who helped develop McCracken County.On the county’s bicentennial in 2025, as we look forward to the county’s future, let us remember its past and what brought us to this point.Hensel is an avid history lover. He has served as a board member of the McCracken County Library, the Market House Museum, and with the Paducah Ambassadors. He gives tours of Oak Grove Cemetery and city tours for the passengers of the steamboats which frequent the riverfront. Having served on the Market House Theatre board twice, Hensel has been acting there for 42 years.

