The Crucible at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The Crucible

In the rigid world of Salem, Massachusetts, a single accusation sets off a chain reaction that consumes an entire community. As paranoia spreads and authority goes unchecked, long-held tensions surface, alliances fracture, and the line between truth and survival becomes dangerously blurred.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org 

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Crucible at Market House Theatre - 2026-10-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Crucible at Market House Theatre - 2026-10-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Crucible at Market House Theatre - 2026-10-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Crucible at Market House Theatre - 2026-10-15 19:00:00 ical