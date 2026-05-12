The Crucible at Market House Theatre
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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
The Crucible
In the rigid world of Salem, Massachusetts, a single accusation sets off a chain reaction that consumes an entire community. As paranoia spreads and authority goes unchecked, long-held tensions surface, alliances fracture, and the line between truth and survival becomes dangerously blurred.
For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org
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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Theater & Dance