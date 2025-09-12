The Crucible at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

The Crucible at Woodford Theatre

September 12-14 / 19-21 / 26-28, 2025

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

Widely considered a masterpiece, this timeless classic challenges American ideas of power, intolerance, and justice. In the Puritan community of Salem, Massachusetts, a servant girl accuses a farmer’s wife of witchcraft. One accusation spirals into many, uncovering a web of bigotry and deceit that changes their lives forever. Among the most produced plays since its 1953 debut, THE CRUCIBLE is both a gripping historical drama and an evergreen parable of contemporary society.

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
859.873.0648
