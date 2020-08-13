× Expand VisitBGKY TriFive

The Danchuk Tri-Five Nationals at Beech Bend

August 13-15, 2020. The American Tri-Five Association, along with our Title Sponsor Danchuk, will be putting on the fourth annual celebration of the Tri-Five Chevrolets on August 13-15, 2020 at the nostalgic Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The NHRA Hot Rod Reunion and the Holley LS Fest have both grown and prospered at this well maintained and heavily shaded venue for years. The town of Bowling Green opens their arms to Hot Rodders each time an event comes to their town. The event is the largest Tri-Five gathering in the nation and includes a huge swap meet, drag racing, autocross and gasser gathering.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com