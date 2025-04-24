The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event is one of the world’s premier equestrian 5* events showcasing the world’s highest level of equestrian eventing. Held the last weekend in April in Lexington, Kentucky, this internationally renowned event draws the best horse and rider combinations worldwide. The weekend attracts people from around the globe to witness leading riders compete in addition to shopping, attractions, and sponsor experiences you can only find here. The Cosequin® Lexington 4* and the Kentucky 4* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute are hosted over the same weekend for even more opportunities to see exceptional equestrian competitions.

2025 Event Dates are April 24 - 27, 2025

For more information call (859) 254-8123 or visit kentuckythreedayevent.com