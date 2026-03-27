The Derby City Chamber Music Festival presents String Theory

× Expand String Theory String Theory

The Derby City Chamber Music Festival is where Beethoven and Bourbon collide, featuring some of the best young musicians both from around the country and right here in Louisville. Founded in 2022 by Louisville Orchestra Principal Cellist Nicholas Finch, our concerts will take place on May 17, 19, and 21 at Second Presbyterian Church. This festival is a a dynamic place for innovation, cross-pollination, and musical exchange, to bring some of the nation's greatest musical artists to Louisville and to present some of Louisville's greatest artists to the wider musical world.

Category: Live Music

Date and Time: Sunday May 17, 2026 at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Venue details: Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40207, United States

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3546591-0?pid=11713