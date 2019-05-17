The Devil Makes Three to perform at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville

Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Kentucky 40206

The Devil Makes Three to perform at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville

The Devil Makes Three to perform on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Headliners Music Hall located at 1386 Lexington Rd. Louisville, KY 40206. This show is 18+ and begins at 8:00 PM with doors opening at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $22.50 and all price levels will increase by $2.50 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 AM EST and are available at Etix.com by phone at 1-800-514-3849, or in person at the Headliners Music Hall Box Office.

For more information call (502) 584-8088 or visit headlinerslouisville.com

Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Kentucky 40206 View Map
