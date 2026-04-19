The Diary of Anne Frank Presented by The Footlighters

The Diary of Anne Frank​​A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Based upon "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl"

Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman

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Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. www.dramatists.com

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Directed by Jim Curtis

January 28 - February 14, 2027

"In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart."

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In this powerful new adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, and their grief.

For more information, please call 859-652-3849 or visit footlighters.org/