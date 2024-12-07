× Expand The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville America's largest interactive comedy mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY!

The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show

America’s largest interactive comedy murder dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Join us for an event that is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. Our actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience! This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes our signature award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, along with a full plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Happens on the following Dates:

Dec 7, 2024, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EST

Dec 13, 2024, 7:00pm to 9:30pm Timezone: EST

Dec 21, 2024, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EST

Dec 28, 2024, 6:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: EST

Dec 31, 2024, 7:00pm to 9:30pm Timezone: EST