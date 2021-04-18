The Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex at RiverPark Center

2:00 PM 3:00 PM

Dr. T-Rex is a well-versed Paleontologist who is also a ton of laughs! His one-of-a-kind, hilarious show is jam-packed with unexpected surprises and amazing information with lots of prehistoric mischief and mayhem thrown in just for fun.

Using his six totally realistic and life-size dinosaur puppets and lots of audience participation, Dr. T-Rex shows children and adults why “it stinks to be extinct.” From the moment he leaps on-stage, you are on The Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org