The Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
2:00 PM 3:00 PM
The Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex | April 18th 2021 | 2pm | Family Series
Dr. T-Rex is a well-versed Paleontologist who is also a ton of laughs! His one-of-a-kind, hilarious show is jam-packed with unexpected surprises and amazing information with lots of prehistoric mischief and mayhem thrown in just for fun.
Using his six totally realistic and life-size dinosaur puppets and lots of audience participation, Dr. T-Rex shows children and adults why “it stinks to be extinct.” From the moment he leaps on-stage, you are on The Dinosaur Quest of Dr. T-Rex!
