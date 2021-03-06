The Dirt on Potting Mix– Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Are all potting mixes created equally? Absolutely not!

Join Jacob Stidham, Greenhouse and Nursery Manager, for a virtual AND hands-on learning experience about what goes into a quality mix. Learn why cheaper is not better and how different mixes can be the recipe for success or disaster depending on when and how they are used. What is the deal with all of those little white balls in potting mix?! Can potting mix be reused year to year? All of this and much more will be covered. The week before the workshop you will stop by Yew Dell and pick up a take home potting mix kit that will include everything you will need to blend your own while following along with Jacob virtually.

This is a virtual session, and the Zoom link will be emailed as the date gets closer. We will provide details about picking up your supplies kit with your confirmation.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org