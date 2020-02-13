The Dixie Swim Club at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

The Dixie Swim Club – Dinner Theatre

February 13, 14, 15 2020 ∙ Dinner served @ 6:30 p.m. ∙ Tickets: $28 (reserved on-stage seating)

Their college swim team days are over, but the bond they made is unbreakable. The Dixie Swim Club is the touching and hilarious story of five very different women who meet every August at a beach house to rekindle their relationship. Free from husbands, careers, and kids, their long weekends bring love, challenges, and support, strengthening the connections they made those many years ago. Fans of Steel Magnolias and The Golden Girls will adore this endearing comedy about friendships that last forever.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org