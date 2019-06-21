The Doubleclicks Concert at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Celebrate the first day of summer with a concert by The Doubleclicks! This folk-pop duo made up of siblings Laser and Aubrey will perform their geeky, snarky, sweet, and uplifting songs on cello, ukulele, and meowing cat keyboard. The latest Doubleclicks album, The Book Was Better includes songs about video games, gender identity, and trying to get away from the Internet.

The Doubleclicks have been played on NPR shows like All Things Acoustic, and featured on BoingBoing, io9 and Geek & Sundry, and the Huffington Post. They have opened for nerd stars like Jonathan Coulton and Wil Wheaton, performed at dozens of conventions, libraries, colleges, comedy clubs, and game stores around the United States, Australia, and Canada, and released more than 70 music videos on YouTube, where they have 16,000 subscribers and 3 million views.

All ages are welcome! No registration necessary.

For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.