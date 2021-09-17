The Drifters in Concert at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Drifters in Concert at The Grand Theatre

Timeless hits such a "Under the Boardwalk," "This Magic Moment," and "Up on the Roof" from this legendary, acclaimed, and enduring group. Sponsoered by Marie and Bill Cull. Tickets $25-40

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
