The Drifters in Concert at The Grand Theatre
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Timeless hits such a "Under the Boardwalk," "This Magic Moment," and "Up on the Roof" from this legendary, acclaimed, and enduring group. Sponsoered by Marie and Bill Cull. Tickets $25-40
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music