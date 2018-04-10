The Eagles at Rupp Arena

to Google Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Eagles at Rupp Arena

 The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California.  The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Eagles at Rupp Arena - 2018-04-10 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Tuesday

December 12, 2017

Wednesday

December 13, 2017

Thursday

December 14, 2017

Friday

December 15, 2017

Submit Yours