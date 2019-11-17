The Elf on the Shelf at the Carson Center

For the first time, The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves will take center stage in a new live musical debuting this holiday season. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa’s North Pole through indelible song and dance numbers and a heartwarming tale about Christmas spirit.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf™ who must help his new, human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org