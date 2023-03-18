The Kid and The King at Badgett Playhouse
Featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey in his one-man-show about his time and interactions with Elvis Presley, and the influence his music made on his life. Untold stories, pictures, and videos, bring this show together, as Terry Mike Jeffrey performs all of Elvis’ greatest and some more unknown hits!!
For more information call 1-888-362-4223 visit badgettplayhouse.com
