The Essential Moon at Bernheim Forest

The Essential Moon

March 25 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pmThe Moon, our constant celestial companion, takes center stage this month as we explore the only other world humans have walked on. A presentation and discussion led by NASA/ JPL Solar System Ambassador reveals the Moon’s history and significance, while telescopic observations reveal its beauty. We will also enjoy a laser-guided exploration of Bernheim’s night sky and insights from our dedicated Volunteer Naturalists.

Bernheim members $15; Non-members $20Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please. Call (502) 215-7155

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event