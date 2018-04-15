The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

to Google Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

The Fab Four is the ultimate Beatles show. They have amazed audiences worldwide with their uncanny, note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatles' catalogue. Hosted by "Ed Sullivan," this incredible multimedia stage production, complete with multiple costume changes, will make you think you are experiencing the real thing. If you want to see the best Beatles show in the world, you won't want to miss The Fab Four!

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $55 / $65

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute - 2018-04-15 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Monday

December 11, 2017

Submit Yours