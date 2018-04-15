The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

The Fab Four is the ultimate Beatles show. They have amazed audiences worldwide with their uncanny, note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatles' catalogue. Hosted by "Ed Sullivan," this incredible multimedia stage production, complete with multiple costume changes, will make you think you are experiencing the real thing. If you want to see the best Beatles show in the world, you won't want to miss The Fab Four!

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $55 / $65

For more information visit ekucenter.com