The Fall Harvest Festival in Henderson

The Fall Harvest Festival is packed with fun, seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy! Try your hand at carving pumpkins, making apple cider and caramel apples, creating kites and more. Enjoy inflatable games, fun contests, a Chili Cook-off, not to mention local vendors and artisans in our beautiful Audubon Mill Park.

For more information visit downtownhenderson.org