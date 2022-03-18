The Fannie Lou Hamer Story at Lyric Theatre

The Fannie Lou Hamer Story is an entrancing one-woman play performed by award-winning actress, Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye. Mzuri poetically shares about voting rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, through song and storytelling.

Born in Patterson, NJ, Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye is an internationally acclaimed vocalist, actress, and multi-award-winning playwright of The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, One Woman Play in which she performs. Ms. Aimbaye transfixes the audience on a riveting 90-minute journey of storytelling, video montage with twelve inspiring songs about Mrs. Hamer’s activism as the “Mother of Voter Registration” for Black people which aided in the passage of the Voters’ Rights Act of 1965.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com