The Ferryman's Daughter at Bunbury Theatre

Kate, an American marine biologist off to chart species habitat in the North Sea, encounters more than she expected upon her arrival in Germany: a white supremacist uncle, a Jewish artist who paints dike breaks, two powerful water spirits—and her long-buried past. Where will this voyage take her, and who is the mysterious girl she sees drowning.

Visit website for show days and times.

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/.